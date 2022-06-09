A Manchester woman and her infant passenger were unharmed after their car was hit by a truck driven by a Massachusetts man Thursday morning on Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester. The driver of the truck was injured after rear-ending the car and rolling over.
A city woman and her infant passenger were unharmed after their car was hit by a truck driven by a Massachusetts man Thursday morning on Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester, state police said.
Around 10:35 a.m. Thursday, state troopers and Manchester police and fire personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash and rollover on Interstate 93 Southbound near mile marker 20.8 in the Queen City.
According to state police, an initial investigation determined a red Subaru Impreza became disabled for unknown mechanical reasons, stopping in a travel lane with its hazard lights on.
State police said a black GMC Sierra pick-up truck, driving in the same lane was unable to avoid the disabled car and rear-ended it.
“The truck then lost control, veered off the roadway, through the guardrail and rolled multiple times, coming to rest down the embankment onto Hanover St.,” police said in a statement.
The driver of the pick-up truck, identified by police as Fabricio Defaria, 40, of Holliston, Mass., was ejected during the rollover and found next to his vehicle. He was transported to Elliot Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Subaru, identified by police as Karen Shankle, 23, of Manchester, and her infant passenger were uninjured in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation. State police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Trooper Ryan Hajjar at Ryan.J.Hajjar@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at (603) 223-8760.