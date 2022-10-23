A Manchester woman was seriously injured after losing control of the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) she was riding Sunday in Stratford, conservation officers said.
Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by state police of an ATV crash on the Corridor C ATV trail off Perry Road in Stratford.
A conservation officer responded to the scene along with the Groveton Ambulance and Stratford Hollow Volunteer Fire Department to assist one patient, identified as Rachel Tessier, 44, of Manchester.
According to a Fish and Game news release, Tessier indicated while traveling down Corridor C behind her riding partner that she hit a bump in the trail coming out of a corner, causing her to lose control of her machine.
“To avoid being crushed by it, she jumped off it and landed hard on her upper body,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “She was not traveling at a high rate of speed, consistent with the evidence left behind at the scene and the lack of damage to the machine she was riding.”
Tessier’s riding partner came back and found her in the trail after she failed to show up at the next intersection, and called for help.
Tessier was transported to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster by Groveton Ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A conservation officer said Tessier and her riding companion were operating unregistered machines on the trails. They were issued a citation.
Conservation officers believe operator inexperience is the primary factor in the crash. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered factors in this accident, officials said.