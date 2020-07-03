MANCHESTER - A woman watching television in her living room Thursday night narrowly escaped being seriously injured when a car crashed through a wall and into her Manchester home “inches” away from her, police said.
Around 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Manchester police, firefighters and American Medical Response (AMR) personnel were dispatched to a report of a car into a home at the intersection of Wellington Rd and Currier Dr.
According to police, a vehicle traveling west on Wellington Rd. swerved off the roadway
and hit a utility pole, snapping the pole in half. The car then crossed Currier
Dr., drove over the lawn of a home at 10 Currier Dr. and crashed through the side of the house and into the living room.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 29 year old woman from Goffstown, was transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital with what officials termed as “relatively minor” injuries. Police have not released the driver’s name as of Friday morning.
The female homeowner was home at the time of the accident and watching television in the living room when the vehicle came “crashing through the wall just inches from her,” police said in a statement.
The woman was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of a minor injury, officials said.
The crash significantly damaged the utility pole and home, officials said. Wellington Rd. near the crash scene was closed to traffic to allow crews to repair the pole.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police 668-8711.