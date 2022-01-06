MILFORD — A 30-year-old Manchester woman was hospitalized Thursday after she was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Route 101 in Milford. A Temple man was also injured in the Thursday morning crash but has since been treated and released from hospital care.
The area of Route 101 between the Amherst town line and the on- and off-ramps to Route 101A were closed for approximately 3 1/2 hours as a result of the accident, Milford police said in a news release Thursday.
Milford’s police, fire and ambulance departments responded to a report of a vehicle accident with injury on Route 101 between the on- and off-ramps to Route 101A and the Amherst town line at 8 a.m. on Thursday, police said. New Hampshire Department of Transportation, NH State Police and the Amherst Police Department also responded to assist.
Police said the investigation so far indicates that there were two vehicles involved in the accident — a 2022 Kia, driven by Brandy Lawrence, 30, of Manchester, and a commercial truck, a 2020 TK-T370 driven by Luis Amadeo, 59, of Temple.
The Kia was traveling west on Route 101, police said, in the area of the off-ramp to 101A, when the Kia crossed the double yellow line and sided swiping the commercial truck.
“Both drivers were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Lawrence suffered serious injury and Amadeo has been treated and released,” police said in the news release.
Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Milford Police Department.