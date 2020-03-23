Photo: 200324-news-medflight

A Mazda driven by Rijiena Rongieu of Manchester crashed into a tree in the southbound Exit 5 on ramp of Interestate 93 in Londonderry, just after exiting the highway. Rongieu was extricated by fire rescue workers after state police extinguished a car fire, and she was transported by helicopter to Mass General Hospital in Boston with life threatening injuries. 

A Manchester woman was flown to Boston with life threatening injuries after her car crashed while exiting Interstate 93 in Londonderry Monday morning.

State Police say at about 7:50 a.m. Rijiena Rongieu, 44, of Manchester was driving a 2015 Mazda CX-9 on I-93 southbound when she took Exit 5. But instead of stopping at the intersection, the Mazda passed through all travel lanes of Route 28 and entered the Exit 5 on-ramp.

“The Mazda travelled a short distance along the ramp until it veered off to the right side and struck a tree,” the police state in a press release.

After striking the tree, the Mazda quickly caught fire, police said.

Trooper Emmanuel Francois was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire with several fire extinguishers, but Rongieu was trapped inside the vehicle.

After a period of time, Londonderry Fire extricated her, and a DHART Medical Helicopter flew her to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with life threatening injuries.

