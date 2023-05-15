When construction is completed on Station 9 this summer, the new firehouse on Calef Road will have living quarters, workout equipment, and a decontamination area.
It will also feature an iconic piece of firehouse equipment that’s become a rarity in the Queen City and elsewhere: a fire pole.
“I think Central (Fire Station) and here will be the only ones with poles,” said Assistant Manchester Fire Chief Matt Lamothe.
These days, not every fire station comes with a brass pole to expedite firefighters’ access to the trucks. Many departments across the country opt instead for a slide or stairs.
Capt. Robert Plantier said it’s all about response time.
“The pole will drop us right behind the truck, literally right behind the truck,” Plantier said during a tour of the construction site on Monday. “This one is going to be used more than most other poles, though the downtown ones get used quite a bit.”
The new station is expected to cost $5.5 million and is being built by Fulcrum Associates of Amherst. Construction began last fall, and is expected to be completed by early August.
Former Manchester Fire Chief and current Ward 9 Alderman James Burkush said the project is on schedule.
“Every week we have a meeting with city staff, the architect and Fulcrum,” said Burkush. “We go over every single detail, and we talk about everything.”
“The second floor is well underway, almost to the point of inspections and drywall now,” said Christopher King, site superintendent with Fulcrum. “The first floor, we’re waiting for the masons to vacate the building and we’ll pour slabs and figure out what little construction is down there.”
The 11,000-square-foot station will include two engine bays on the first floor as well as an office, dubbed the “watch room” in many firehouses. The station will include decontamination equipment for turnout gear, Lamothe said.
The second floor will include individual sleeping quarters for firefighters, a kitchen, dayroom and physical fitness room.
Station 9’s service area is a densely populated area with mixed occupancy, elderly apartments and large commercial buildings in the South Willow Street corridor, South Beech Street, Queen City Avenue and Brown Avenue.
In a memo to city officials last fall, Cashin wrote Ward 9’s population has grown by 10% over the last 10 years, leading to an increase in both fire and EMS call volume.
“Engine 9 is responding to over 200 more medical calls per year than they did 10 years ago and this number will continue to climb,” Cashin wrote. “The new station must account for this steady increase and be built with the appropriate amount of space.”
Station 9, built into the hillside at the corner of Calef Road and Garfield Street, also responds to routes 293, 93 and 3 and to water rescues on the Merrimack River. It also is one of the primary responders to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
The old Station 9 firehouse, constructed in 1963, was built with asbestos ceiling and floor tiles, Burkush said.
“We did find asbestos that we weren’t aware of,” said Burkush. “They even used asbestos in the adhesive around the windows.”
The old station also had drainage issues because of the topography surrounding the building.
Plantier said the new firehouse will have a training area on one side, where firefighters can perform “any kind of elevated training.”
“Any kind of rope training, we’ll be able to do here,” said Plantier. “It’s a good height, just high enough that we can have instructors on the ground and another one up top controlling the descent.”
“We don’t have a training site (in Manchester), so we have to have some outside the box thinking to develop training options,” said Lamothe.
Fire officials are planning on hosting a ceremony in September to unveil the new firehouse.
During construction, Engine 9 and its personnel are being housed at Station 7 at 679 Somerville St.
“We can’t wait to get back in the neighborhood,” Lamothe said.