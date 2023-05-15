Engine 9 tour
From left, Capt. Robert Plantier, Assistant Chief Matt Lamothe and Ward 9 Alderman Jim Burkush give a tour of Manchester Fire Department’s new Station 9 on Calef Road. It’s scheduled to open this summer.

When construction is completed on Station 9 this summer, the new firehouse on Calef Road will have living quarters, workout equipment, and a decontamination area.

It will also feature an iconic piece of firehouse equipment that’s become a rarity in the Queen City and elsewhere: a fire pole.

Rendering of Manchester Fire Department’s new Station 9 on Calef Road.