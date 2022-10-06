City fire officials announced Station 9 on Calef Road will close as of 5 p.m. Friday in preparation for construction of a new fire house to begin later this month.
Officials say the station — built in 1962 — has exceeded its useful life.
“This fire station is over 60 years old,” said Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin. “A fire station is the cornerstone of any neighborhood and community and the 10 fire stations in the city of Manchester are no different. We’re happy to get this project going.”
Assistant Manchester Fire Chief Matt Lamothe said the hope is to break ground on the new station the week of Oct. 17.
“To do that we have to move the crews and Engine 9 out,” said Lamothe. “We’re hoping to be complete, barring any construction hiccups, we hope to be moving into a new fire station by mid-July next year.”
Engine 9 personnel will be housed at Station 7 at 679 Somerville St.
“There will be no reduction of services or personnel during this time of construction,” fire officials said in a statement.
Station 9 serves a densely populated area with mixed occupancy, elderly apartments, large commercial buildings, the South Willow Street corridor, South Beech Street, Queen City Avenue and Brown Avenue.
In a memo to city officials, Cashin wrote Ward 9’s population has grown by 10% over the last 10 years, leading to an increase in both fire and EMS call volume.
“Engine 9 is responding to over 200 more medical calls per year than they did 10 years ago and this number will continue to climb,” Cashin wrote. “The new station must account for this steady increase and be built with the appropriate amount of space.”
Station 9, built into the hillside at the corner of Calef Road and Garfield Street, also responds to routes 293, 93 and 3 and to water rescues on the Merrimack River. It also is one of the primary responders to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Engine 9 also answers calls for multiple-alarm fires in the inner city and on the West Side.
“While appropriately designed, sized and constructed for its time, the station does not meet the needs of a modern fire department, nor does it provide a safe environment for our members,” former Manchester fire chief Andre Parent wrote in a memo to city officials in August 2021.
“Due to its location and design, snowmelt and runoff from rainstorms is directed towards the rear of the building and during rainstorms the roof leaks and the basement floods.
“The apparatus bay floor lacks appropriate grading and drainage which leads to standing water, presenting safety concerns,” he wrote.
Station 9 was built with asbestos ceiling and floor tiles, Parent said.
“These tiles are in disrepair and are putting our members at risk for unnecessary asbestos exposure on a daily basis,” he wrote. “The building does not have a fire suppression or sprinkler system.”
Another issue is the size of today’s fire apparatus.
“Today’s apparatus barely fit into the station, and need increasing space to back into the station, exacerbated by a shortened ramp,” Parent wrote. “Not only does this present a daily safety issue in regards to safely fitting the engine into the bay, but also presents safety concerns for the increased intrusion into the roadway.”