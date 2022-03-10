MARLBOROUGH — A man and his dog lost their home in a fire Wednesday night, Fire Chief John Manning said Thursday.
The call reporting a fire at 188 Laurel St. came in at 10:45 p.m, Manning said.
“When I arrived on the scene I found a storage trailer with heavy fire within the trailer,” he said. “And the fire had already extended to a structure that was right next door.”
There were five other storage trailers on the property but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to them, Manning said.
“The owner told me there was no one in the house and he had gotten himself and his dog out,” he said.
Firefighters focused on keeping the fire from spreading and Manning said he called in additional mutual aid due to the poor water supply on scene.
“We had a water supply issue, which was a real challenge,” Manning said.
The property is located at the end of a road in a remote area of town without access to hydrants, he said.
The additional tankers helped to keep the water flowing, he said.
There were about 40 firefighters on scene from more than a dozen area fire departments, he said.
Fire crews battled the blaze for about two hours before knocking it down. Fire personnel remained on scene for another two hours to ensure all the “hot spots” were out, he said.
Manning said the fire is believed to have been caused by the woodstove in the storage trailer.
“The woodstove and wood for the woodstove was in that first trailer and he used that woodstove to heat his house. It was almost like an addition to the house,” Manning said. “There’s nothing suspicious about the fire. It started in an area where the woodstove was lit and operating. So my cause is, some fault with the woodstove started the fire. But nothing out of the ordinary or suspicious.”
The house and the storage trailer are a total loss, he said.
The homeowner was displaced, but had a place to stay, Manning said.
“He had family and friends that were there the whole time and he had places he was going to be able to go with his dog and stay,” he said.
No one was injured, which is something even the homeowner could appreciate despite the loss, Manning said.
“He got his dog out which made him really happy,” Manning said.