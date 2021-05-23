A Maryland woman suffered multiple injuries Sunday after falling 40 feet while climbing Cathedral Ledge in Bartlett, officials said.
Conservation officers, Mountain Rescue Service, Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, and the North Conway and Bartlett fire departments responded to a report of an injured climber in Bartlett on Cathedral Ledge around 1:23 p.m. Sunday.
Sheri Li, 27, of Baltimore, Md., was lead climbing Airation Buttress on Cathedral Ledge when she fell approximately 40 feet, sustaining multiple injuries, officials said.
Mountain Rescue Service personnel extracted her from her landing spot, and she was carried in a litter to a nearby ambulance. Li was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.
No further information was available Sunday night.