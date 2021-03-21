Rescuers helped a Maryland woman down the Wildcat Ridge Trail Saturday afternoon after she slipped and injured her lower leg.
Fish and Game conservation officers and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR) responded around 4:30 p.m. approximately a mile up the trail. Parker Gray, 25, of Finksburg, MD, was unable to bear any weight on her leg.
Gray, with assistance of her family, slid down a portion of the steep trail until rescuers arrived on scene, according to a news release.
Rescue personnel used a SKED litter to bring Gray down the trail to the junction of Route 16. She was brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin by a Gorham ambulance for further treatment.
Gray was wearing appropriate hiking boots and microspikes, according to the release.