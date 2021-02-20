A Haverhill man in a Maserati hit a state trooper's cruiser in Salem early Saturday, state police said.
Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, a state police officer on the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Salem saw a Maserati SUV almost rear-end another car, according to a state police news release.
The state trooper said he was driving alongside the Maserati when the driver, later identified as Alex Alvarez, 26, of Haverhill, swerved out of his lane and hit the state trooper's marked police cruiser.
No one was hurt.
State police said they thought Alvarez was drunk at the time of the crash, and he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.