PITTSBURG - Conservation officers say a Massachusetts couple were injured after rolling a rented snowmobile while trail riding in Pittsburg Thursday.
Officials with New Hampshire Fish and Game said around 1:30 p.m. conservation officers responded to reports of a rollover crash involving a snowmobile, with injuries to both the operator and passenger.
According to conservation officers, Brenda Clermont, 62, of Mashpee, Mass., had been driving a rented snowmobile with her husband, Edmond Clermont, 81, riding a rear passenger on the machine when she failed to negotiate a corner on Trail 20 in Pittsburg.
The machine slid sideways, hitting a large patch of frozen ground and rolling over onto its side, throwing both riders. The Clermonts were transported via rescue sled from the scene by Pittsburg Fire-Rescue personnel to two awaiting 45th Parallel ambulances, then transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook for additional treatment.
Conservation officers said they believe operator inexperience was a contributing factor in the accident. Alcohol and excessive speed don’t appear to have been factors, officials said.