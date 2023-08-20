A Massachusetts father is dead in what state police are calling a “possible drowning” in the Swift River in Albany, after he attempted to rescue a mother and child caught in the fast-moving current.
Around 12:33 p.m. Sunday, state police dispatch received a call regarding a possible drowning in the Swift River.
State police say a family from Massachusetts was on the Passaconaway roadside of the Swift River, just east of the Albany Covered Bridge, when the mother and child became “stuck in an area with fast-moving water.”
“The father attempted to rescue them and ultimately became caught in the current himself,” state police said in a release.
“The mother and child got to shore, and bystanders helped bring the victim to the shoreline where CPR was performed.”
The man, identified as Vincent Parr, 37, of Lawrence, Mass., was pronounced deceased, state police confirmed.
Conway firefighters, state police, Marine Patrol, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, United States Forest Service Law Enforcement, and United States Forest Service Rangers, all responded to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional details is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police — Marine Patrol Lieutenant Crystal McLain at 603-227-2113 or Crystal.H.McLain@dos.nh.gov.
No other information was available Sunday.
At least two other drownings were reported in New Hampshire over the past week.
A man died after the canoe he was fishing in with his fiancée capsized in Crane Neck Pond in Canterbury on Friday, authorities said.
When first responders arrived, an unresponsive man was found on shore. The medical examiner arrived and pronounced the man dead, authorities said.
Last Tuesday, a woman identified as Melissa Bagley, 44, of Lynn, Mass., drowned while trying to rescue her son from a fast-moving current at popular Franconia Falls in Lincoln officials said.