A 66-year-old Massachusetts man was found dead on Mount Moosilauke after a two day search.
Weather conditions appear to have “played a major contributing factor” in his death, according to the Fish and Game Department. The department was notified of an overdue hiker at approximately 7:45 p.m. Sunday.
The man, who was identified as Roy Sanford of Plymouth, Mass., had planned to hike up and down the Glencliff Trail. He arrived at the trailhead at approximately 7:45 a.m. and was expected home by dinner, according to a news release.
A state police trooper was able to locate Sanford’s vehicle at the Glencliff Trailhead off High Street in Benton. A search party was assembled to search the trail.
Officers, who experienced blizzard conditions with snow, heavy wind gusts and below freezing temperatures starting at the trailhead, made it to the south peak before needing to turn around.
The next day, conservation officers and volunteers from the Mountain Rescue Service and Pemi Valley Search and Rescue teams searched all trails on and around Mount Moosiluake. The National Guard used a Blackhawk helicopter to provide aerial coverage.
Around 3 p.m., officers found foot tracks in fresh snow heading down Gorge Brook from the summit. Sanford’s body was found about 40 minutes later and was hoisted onto the helicopter.
Sanford was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.