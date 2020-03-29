JAFFREY - A Massachusetts man was injured when he fell while hiking at Monadnock State Park, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Sunday.

John Garrahan, 60, of Arlington, Mass., suffered a serious head injury in a fall on the White Dot Trail just below the summit around noon on Saturday, Fish and Game said in a release.

An off-duty Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Mountain Patrol ranger was hiking nearby and assisted Garrahan down the mountain, according to the release.

An ambulance took Garrahan to a hospital for treatment, Fish and Game said.

According to Fish and Game, Monadnock State Park has seen a surge in hikers since the coronavirus outbreak. Conservation officers issued a reminder to hikers to use caution in the outdoors, minimizing the risks to themselves and first responders.

