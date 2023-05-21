Slippery conditions this weekend in the White Mountains and Lakes Region contributed to two rescues involving Massachusetts hikers, conservation officers said.
Just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, conservation officers responded to a call on the Dicey’s Mill trail in North Sandwich, approximately ½ mile from the summit of Mt. Passaconaway.
A hiker identified as Elizabeth O’Neill, 28, of Fall River, Mass., was hiking with her dog when she called 911 for help.
O’Neill headed out early that morning from the Kancamagus Highway (Route 112) and hiked the Downes Brook Trail to Mt. Tripyramid and then over to Mt. Whiteface, conservation officers said, encountering snow and rain along the way.
O’Neill crossed several brooks, one of which officials said she fell into, causing her backpack and all her equipment to become saturated.
She was on the Dicey’s Mill Trail near Mt. Passaconaway when she attempted to set up her tent and stay warm in her sleeping bag, but had difficulty properly setting up her tent and became concerned due to the increasing rain, eventually opting to call 911 for help.
Conservation officers spoke with her on the phone, and decided to hike to her location and help her.
Conservation officers arrived at her location and assisted her back down the Dicey’s Mill trail arriving at the trailhead parking area at 11:35 p.m.
Fish and Game officials said O’Neill was well prepared for the conditions that she encountered, and is an experienced hiker “who had planned for the weather conditions and an extended stay if necessary.”
“She had all the ten essentials to include rain gear, extra clothing, food, water, tent and sleeping bag,” said Lt. Bradley Morse in a statement. “However, she did not expect to fall in a brook, and when all her equipment became wet she was concerned for her safety. The outcome could have been much worse if she had not had the equipment that she was carrying.”
Earlier on Saturday, around 2:15 p.m., Fish and Game received notice of an injured hiker a little over 2 miles up the Gorge Brook Trail from the Ravine Lodge in Woodstock.
The report came in through NH911 with a hiking party reporting one of their members had suffered a lower leg injury and could not continue without assistance.
A rescue team made up of conservation officers and 15 volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team staged at the Ravine Lodge.
By 4:30 p.m. the first rescuers arrived on scene, and the injured hiker -- identified as Bruno Zotarelli off Lynn, Mass. -- was packaged in a rescue litter and carried the 2.1 miles to the Ravine Lodge, arriving around 7 p.m.
LinWood Ambulance transported the hiker to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation.
“Bruno was a novice hiker and had slipped as he descended from the summit of Mount Moosilauke,” said Lt. James Kneeland in a statement. “The hiking party was equipped for a day hike.”
Conservation officers are reminding hikers there is still some ice on trails at higher elevations.