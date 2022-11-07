Mass. man accused of driving nearly 110 mph on I-93 with child in car By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Nov 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Jonathan Hosmer Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Massachusetts man is accused of driving nearly 110 mph on Interstate 93 in Bow on Saturday with a child in the car, state police said.State police say a trooper was patrolling I-93 in Bow, driving in the travel lane when a white sedan approached and passed him in the high-speed lane, allegedly traveling at 107 mph.Troopers say they pulled over the driver, identified as Jonathan Hosmer, 36, of Andover, Mass., and noticed a young boy in the back seat. There was also woman in the car, state police said.Hosmer was arrested and charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.Hosmer was released on personal recognizance bail with a Concord District Court date. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Merrimack tractor-trailer driver dies in early morning crash in Manchester +2 Mass. man accused of driving nearly 110 mph on I-93 with child in car Drunken driving arrest follows four-car accident on Everett Turnpike Man killed in Nashua rollover crash early Sunday Windham family safe following early Sunday house fire +3 Leaf blower used in hiking rescue on Mt. Israel Load more {{title}} Most Popular Hudson crossing guard, 65, hit by car Man killed in Nashua rollover crash early Sunday One killed, another injured in Seabrook crash Leaf blower used in hiking rescue on Mt. Israel Merrimack tractor-trailer driver dies in early morning crash in Manchester Bay State man stopped for doing 111 mph on I-93 north NTSB report says plane's engine made 'pop pop' noises before fatal crash in Keene One dead after jump from Queen City Bridge 'Gold standard' mental health training slow to reach prison staff Windham family safe following early Sunday house fire Request News Coverage