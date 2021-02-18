A Massachusetts man had to be helicoptered to a Vermont hospital after a snowmobile crash in Colebrook.
A man identified by state Fish and Game officials as Robert Gilchrist, 58, of North Grafton, Mass. was riding a snowmobile on the rail-trail in Colebrook, near the Stewartstown town line.
Conservation officers said it seemed that Gilchrist did not realize he was approaching a bridge on the trail. His snowmobile hit a hump in the trail just before the bridge, and Gilchrist lost control. The snowmobile rolled.
Gilchrist's two companions found him sitting in the trail, and called 911 just after 6 p.m.
Conservation officers, Colebrook police and firefighters and the 45th Parallel Ambulance rushed to the trail. Gilchrist was taken by ambulance to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital.
Because he was badly hurt, Gilchrist was taken by helicopter to the trauma center at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
A news release from the state Fish and Game Department said though Gilchrist's injuries were severe, they were not life-threatening.