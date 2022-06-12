A Massachusetts man is facing charges of reckless driving and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor, following a two-car rollover crash on Route 4 in Durham on Sunday, police said.
On Sunday around 12:20 p.m. Durham police and fire department and McGregor Memorial EMS personnel responded to Route 4 near the Route 108 overpass for a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident with rollover and entrapment.
According to police, a 2015 Ford F-150 operated by Brendan Destrampe (no age given), of 6 Apple Lane, West Bridgewater, Mass., was traveling west on Route 4 in a designated "No Passing Zone" when it crossed into the eastbound lane to pass a vehicle traveling in front of him.
Inside the truck with Destrampe were a male and female passenger, police said.
Police said a second vehicle, a 2011 Mazda 3 driven by a female operator was heading east on Route 4.
Police said the driver, whose name was not released, attempted to avoid a collision with the F-150 traveling in her lane by moving into the westbound lane when the Ford F-150 entered back into the westbound lane, hitting the Mazda 3.
As a result of the collision, the Ford F-150 rolled over, coming to rest in the embankment off the westbound lane,” Durham police said in a release.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged.
The driver of the 2011 Mazda 3 was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for possible serious injuries, but was later determined to have sustained minor injuries. A male passenger of the Ford F-150 was also transported for further medical evaluation.
No life-threatening injuries were reported.
Dover police said reckless driving is believed to be a factor in the accident at this time.
Destrampe was arrested and charged with reckless driving and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
Before first responders arrived at the scene, all occupants of the vehicles had exited the vehicles. All traffic on Route 4 was diverted between Route 4/Route 108 and Route 4/Madbury Road for several hours while emergency responders worked the scene.
Route 4 was back open to all vehicle traffic as of 6 p.m.
Any witnesses with additional information regarding this accident are asked to call Sergeant Brett Pestana or Officer Erik Burke at 603-868-2324.