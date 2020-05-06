A Massachusetts man is accused of driving at excessive speeds on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover twice this week.
Jeffrey Downs, 44, of Stow, Mass., was allegedly traveling in excess of 100 miles an hour on Monday. He was cited for reckless operation and issued a summons.
Downs was then observed on Wednesday morning driving at a high rate of speed in the same 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Downs was clocked going 92 miles an hour in a posted 55 mile per hour zone, according to a press release.
He is scheduled to appear at Dover Circuit Court on June 16 on two charges of reckless operation.