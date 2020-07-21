THORNTON - Conservation officers say a Massachusetts man died after suffering a medical emergency hiking the Welch-Dickey Trail in Thornton on Tuesday.
Shortly after noon on Tuesday, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hiker suffering a medical emergency on the Welch-Dickey Trail in Thornton. The man, a 55-year-old resident of Concord, Mass., collapsed suddenly while hiking, conservation officers said.
First responders from Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, Waterville Valley Department of Public Safety, Thornton Police Department and conservation officers responded to the scene. Members of the hiker’s party and a passer-by hiker who was also a medical professional
performed CPR on the man.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The hiker was recovered from the trail after rescue efforts were abandoned.
No further information was available Tuesday night.