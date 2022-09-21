Mass. man dies from injuries after Rochester motorcycle crash Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email State police responded to a single motorcycle crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Connector near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 in Rochester. Provided by State Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Massachusetts man died after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Rochester, state police announced Wednesday. Kevin Komosa, 41, of Whately, Mass., died on Sunday at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, New Hampshire State Police said, the day after the crash. Komosa's passenger, Ashley Culver, 28, of Buckland, Mass., was reported in serious but stable condition Wednesday at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, according to state police.State police said Komosa was driving west on the Spaulding Turnpike Connector when he crossed the center line and the motorcycle veered off the highway.Neither Komosa nor Culver was wearing helmets, state police said. State police are still investigating the crash. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4 storm as it heads toward Bermuda Mass. man dies from injuries after Rochester motorcycle crash Driver wearing only underwear crashes and sinks in lake during chase, Maine cops say Man seriously injured in crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack +2 Informational meeting Thursday for phase 2 of Exit 4A project off I-93 14 displaced after fire on Temple Street in Nashua Load more {{title}} Most Popular Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries on Spaulding Turnpike Connector in Rochester Man nabbed by police dog after chase on Route 101 Good Samaritans rescue Warner man from burning Prius Man seriously injured in crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack Hunter hospitalized after falling out of tree in Goffstown Boater found dead in North Brookfield after boat drifts back to shore empty, officials say Driver wearing only underwear crashes and sinks in lake during chase, Maine cops say Fatal motorcycle accident closes portion of Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett 14 displaced after fire on Temple Street in Nashua Maine Turnpike crash of truck carrying 10 beagles leaves one dead, passenger injured Request News Coverage