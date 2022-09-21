Motorcycle crash in Rochester

State police responded to a single motorcycle crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Connector near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 in Rochester. 

 Provided by State Police

A Massachusetts man died after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Rochester, state police announced Wednesday. 

Kevin Komosa, 41, of Whately, Mass., died on Sunday at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, New Hampshire State Police said, the day after the crash. 