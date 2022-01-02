A Massachusetts man drowned in Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday, according to the state police marine patrol unit.
The body was recovered in approximately 15 feet of water, according to a news release. The name of the victim has not been released.
State police received notice around 11:05 p.m. that four people in boats capsized in the water. The missing man prompted water rescue while three made to shore safely.
The group had gone out in a two-person kayak and a canoe, each with two aboard, intending to reach Grant Island. The four eventually turned around but ended up in the cold water after the boats capsized. They tried to swim to the island while holding onto one of the boats for floatation, according to the release. None of the paddlers had life jackets.
A friend on shore used another canoe and got three of the four to shore.
The investigation continues, but the circumstances do not appear to be suspicious, according to police.
Wolfeboro police, Wolfeboro fire, Tuftonboro fire, Wakefield fire, Alton fire, fish and game, state police and marine patrol units all assisted.
Anyone who has further information related to this drowning is encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police - Marine Patrol, Sgt. Joshua E. Dirth at (603) 227- 2115 or by email at Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov