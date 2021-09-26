A Massachusetts man needed to be flown by helicopter to a hospital after crashing an all-terrain vehicle Sunday morning.
Richard Saul, 45, of Worcester, crashed his ATV into trees around 10 a.m. on the Blackjack Trail in Cambridge. A 911 prompted the response of EMS personnel from Errol Rescue and a conservation officer. Members needed to drive more than a mile to get cell service, according to a news release.
Saul was operating in a group of six riders when the crash occurred.
When first responders arrived it was determined a medical helicopter would be needed. Saul was brought to Berlin Regional Airport where the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter met them and brought Saul to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
The helicopter arrived before the conservation officer arrived, but an investigation at the scene revealed that Saul was traveling at an excessive speed and missed a slight curve in the trail. He was launched several feet off the trail into the woods, according to the release.
“The ATV was upright, wedged in the trees with Saul pinned underneath,” the release reads
His riding companions did not witness the crash, but said he was calling for help. Fellow riders lifted the ATV off Saul and dragged him out from underneath the machine.
Fish and Game reminded riders that the trail system in New Hampshire is not designed for going fast and the speed limit on most trails in the North Country are 25 mph.