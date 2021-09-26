A Massachusetts man was flown by helicopter to a hospital after crashing an all-terrain vehicle Sunday on a New Hampshire trail.
Richard Saul, 45, of Worcester, went into trees around 10 a.m. on the Blackjack Trail in Cambridge. A 911 prompted the response of EMS personnel from Errol Rescue and a conservation officer, according to a Fish and Game news release.
“The ATV was upright, wedged in the trees with Saul pinned underneath,” the news release reads
Saul was with a group of six riders who did not witness the crash, but heard him calling for help. Fellow riders lifted the ATV off Saul and dragged him out from beneath the machine. Fish and Game officials said they had to drive more than a mile to get cell service to report the accident.
An investigation at the scene revealed that Saul was traveling at an excessive speed and missed a slight curve in the trail. He was launched several feet off the trail into the woods, according to the news release.
Saul was taken to Berlin Regional Airport, where the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter took him to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Fish and Game reminded riders that the trail system in New Hampshire is not designed for going fast and the speed limit on most trails in the North Country is 25 mph.