Officials have identified the man who died in a head-on motor vehicle crash on Route 111 in Atkinson Monday morning.
James “Jim” Long, 75, of Dracut, Mass., was killed in the crash, according to the Atkinson Police Department.
Long was a Navy veteran, family man and the owner of Eastern Industries, a machine shop in Salem, N.H., according to his obituary.
Police identified Long Thursday after notifying his next of kin. According to police, the accident took place between Island Pond Road and Main Street. Long was driving a Toyota sedan, which collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck operated by a driver who had minor injuries. Police responded to the scene at 10:22 a.m.
Witnesses told police Long’s car swerved into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a minivan before crashing into the truck.
“There is a possibility the operator of the Toyota had a medical issue prior to the collision,” the police said in a news release.
The Atkinson Fire Department had to extricate Long from the Toyota and he was found unresponsive. Both drivers were transported to medical facilities, but Long succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Long served during the Vietnam War from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1969. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.
He received an associate degree in mechanical engineering from Lowell Technical College, and he enjoyed fishing, bowling and riding his motorcycle.
Long leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Cynthia, and three daughters. A celebration of life ceremony is being held 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home in Lowell, Mass.