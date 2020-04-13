An early morning crash in Hampton Falls left a Massachusetts man in critical condition on Monday.
Kevin Snow, 33, of Amesbury was traveling north at a high rate of speed when he began to lose control of his 2012 Honda Accord on Route 107, police said.
Snow’s car became airborne and rolled over several times before coming to a rest in the front yard of 39 Weare Road (also known as Route 107), according to a news release issued by officials at New Hampshire State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash at about 1:05 a.m. When they arrived, Snow was entrapped.
Snow was freed and transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was arrested for felony-level driving while intoxicated and felony reckless conduct. He was released on bail and is expected to be arraigned on May 28 at Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood.
While Snow was being treated at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, additional injuries were discovered so he was transported by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.
According to Lt. John Hennessey, Snow's injuries are critical, but not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Lauren Hervieux at 679-3333 or by email at Lauren.Hervieux@dos.nh.gov.