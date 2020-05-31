DERRY - A Massachusetts man was injured when he struck a gate while driving an ATV on the Rockingham Recreation Trail on Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
Carmello Martinez, 27, of Roxbury, Mass., failed to negotiate a turn around the steel gate, striking it head on, Fish and Game said in a release.
Derry police and firefighters responded to the scene and Martinez was taken to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, then flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for further treatment, Fish and Game said.
Martinez was wearing a helmet, eye protection and a chest protector, which likely saved hi life, Fish and Game said.
Operator inexperience and speed were listed as contributing factors in the crash, Fish and Game said.