RANDOLPH - A Massachusetts man was injured when he crashed on a snowmobile and struck a tree, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
John W. Kosiba, Jr., 47, of Dunstable, Mass., lost control while making a turn on a trail Saturday around 5:30 p.m., Fish and Game said in a release.
Rescue personnel transported Kosiba several miles to an ambulance waiting to take him to Weeks Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
Unreasonable speed for the existing trail conditions was a major contributing factor in the crash, Fish and Game said.