A rescue team had to use ropes and special equipment to get to a Massachusetts man who fell 50 feet down a gully on Mount Major in Alton Saturday afternoon, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
Harvey Weener, 71 of Newburyport, Mass., had finished rock climbing with a friend and was hiking on the Precipice Trail when he fell. Authorities were notified just before 4 p.m., according to a news release.
The fall happened just over a mile from the nearest trailhead and Weener was unable to walk under his own power.
Alton Fire and Rescue and Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and the Gilford, Gilmanton and Barnstead fire departments also responded.
The rescue team returned to the trailhead shortly before 6 p.m. and Weener was flown by DHART helicopter for treatment, according to the news release.
Just before 2 p.m., a hiker suffered a lower leg injury also on Mount Major, about two miles from the nearest trailhead. Dierdre Seery, 42 of San Diego, was hiking with a friend and unable to continue. Her hiking partner called 911, according to a news release.
All-terrain vehicles were able to get within a few hundred yards of Seery. She was carried to a vehicle where she was brought the rest of the way to the trailhead. Around 4 p.m., she was driven to the Lakes Region General Hospital.