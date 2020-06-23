EXETER -- A Massachusetts man and a Rockingham County sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries when a Mack dump truck rolled down an embankment off Route 101 in Exeter Tuesday afternoon.
According to state police, around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday state troopers responded to a commercial motor vehicle crash on Route 101 in Exeter.
According to police, a preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Mack dump truck driven by James O’Connor, 71, of Billerica, Mass., was traveling east on Route 101 when mechanical failure caused it to leave the roadway, travel down an embankment, and roll over.
O’Connor was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, a deputy from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department involved in a motor vehicle stop in the area was nearly hit by the truck as it ran off the roadway.
“The deputy had to take evasive action in order to avoid being struck by the truck,” state police said in a release. The deputy, whose name was not released, was transported to Exeter Hospital with minor injuries.
The right lane and the breakdown lane of Route 101 just east of Exit 11 were closed for approximately three hours while troopers conducted an investigation and crews worked to remove the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper John DeJesus. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper DeJesus at NH State Police/Troop A at John.DeJesus@dos.nh.gov.