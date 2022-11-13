Box truck rollover

A box truck driven by a Mass. man rolled over early Sunday morning on Interstate 93 south in Hooksett.

 Provided by NHSP

On Sunday at 5:40 a.m., state police troopers and the Hooksett Fire Department responded to a rollover crash involving a box truck on Interstate 93 south.

A box truck, a 2021 white Chevy 4500 HD driven by Joseph Iannalfo, 21, of Haverhill, Mass., rolled over partially blocking the Exit 9S ramp.