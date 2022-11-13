Mass. man rolls over box truck in Hooksett Staff Report Nov 13, 2022 Nov 13, 2022 Updated 55 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A box truck driven by a Mass. man rolled over early Sunday morning on Interstate 93 south in Hooksett. Provided by NHSP Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save On Sunday at 5:40 a.m., state police troopers and the Hooksett Fire Department responded to a rollover crash involving a box truck on Interstate 93 south.A box truck, a 2021 white Chevy 4500 HD driven by Joseph Iannalfo, 21, of Haverhill, Mass., rolled over partially blocking the Exit 9S ramp.Iannalfo sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene.Crews worked to clear the roadway and the southbound off-ramp was closed for approximately 90 minutes after the crash.Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Trooper Jake Winslow by telephone at 603-223-4381. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester hires new homelessness director Mass. man rolls over box truck in Hooksett Man accidentally shoots self in leg while target shooting Mass. man seriously injured after crashing ATV head-on into tree in Derry Maine man allegedly doubles speed limit on I-95 Six die as vintage planes collide at Texas air show +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Manchester police ID trucker who died in Monday accident Merrimack tractor-trailer driver dies in early morning crash in Manchester East Kingston crash leaves passenger dead, driver injured Man found dead in car in Pittsburg, death does not appear suspicious Man killed in Nashua rollover crash early Sunday Mass. man accused of driving nearly 110 mph on I-93 with child in car One killed, another injured in Seabrook crash GoFundMe created for woman in Seabrook motorcycle crash that killed fiance Leaf blower used in hiking rescue on Mt. Israel Pilot injured in seaplane crash behind Gilford spa Request News Coverage