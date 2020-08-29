A motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet was badly hurt when he crashed in Pelham.
Pelham police said a 31-year-old man from Dracut, whose name they did not release, was riding north on Mammoth Road in Pelham. Just before 5 p.m., he lost control of the motorcycle as he took a corner. He rode across the oncoming lane of traffic and crashed. Police said the man crashed because he was going too fast, though the crash is still under investigation.
When Pelham first responders arrived, the man was in and out of consciousness, police said in a news release. Someone who saw the crash said the motorcyclist was not wearing his helmet when he crashed.
The man was taken to Lowell General Hospital for treatment.