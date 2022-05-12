A Massachusetts man was transported to a hospital after suffering a medical emergency at Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey Thursday, officials said.
Around 1:45 p.m., conservation officers were contacted by Southwestern New Hampshire District Fire Mutual Aid Dispatch regarding a hiker suffering a medical emergency at Monadnock State Park.
Jerome Janisko, 82, of Holliston, Mass., lost consciousness and hit his head while hiking with his wife on the Old Halfway House Trail, officials said.
Fellow hikers stopped to help Janisko and were able to provide GPS coordinates to first responders.
A team of good Samaritans, park rangers, conservation officers, and paramedics from the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance located Janisko two-tenths of a mile from the Old Toll Road. Paramedics were able treat Janisko’s condition enough that he was able to walk out to a waiting Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance.
Janisko was transported around 4 p.m. to the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for further evaluation.
Lt. William Boudreau said conservation officers praised the three good Samaritans who called for help and stopped to assist.
“This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to dress appropriately, hike with a partner or group and carry necessary equipment,” Boudreau said in a statement. “Having appropriate gear aids in safety.”