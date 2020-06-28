GORHAM -- A Massachusetts man was seriously injured when he fell while climbing to snowboard down Tuckerman’s Ravine on Mount Washington, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Sunday.
Ian Brown, 22, of Framingham, Mass., slipped and fell a great distance down the snow-covered ravine around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game said in a news release.
Members of the group Brown was climbing with rushed to his aid and a doctor who was planning to ski the ravine also attended to Brown at the scene, Fish and Game said. Brown was placed on a litter until Fish and Game conservation officers arrived, then carried down to the Hermit Lake Shelter, according to the news release.
Conservation officers transported Brown on ATVs to an ambulance that took him to Memorial Hospital in Conway for serious but non-life threatening injuries, the news release said.
According to the news release, Brown and the group he was with were not experienced back-country snowboarders and lacked some of the necessary equipment, such as micro-spikes and self-arrest gear, that could have prevented him from injury, Fish and Game said.
“New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind those venturing into the outdoors to always be prepared for the activity one is pursuing with the necessary safety equipment and always be mindful of one’s limitations and experience levels to avoid potential disasters,” Fish and Game said in the news release.