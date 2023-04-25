Mass. woman dies of injuries sustained in Windham accident

A 23-year-old Massachusetts woman has died of injuries suffered in a crash on Interstate 93 in Windham last week, state police confirm. State police, along with local fire and EMS crews responded to mile marker 5 on I-93 south in Windham around 12:50 p.m. Friday, April 21, for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Windham Fire Chief Thomas McPherson Jr. was the first to arrive on scene and reported one vehicle off to the right side of the highway with heavy damage and multiple people ejected.

Courtesy Windham Fire Department Facebook

