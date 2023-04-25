A 23-year-old Massachusetts woman has died of injuries suffered in a crash on Interstate 93 in Windham last week, state police confirm. State police, along with local fire and EMS crews responded to mile marker 5 on I-93 south in Windham around 12:50 p.m. Friday, April 21, for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Windham Fire Chief Thomas McPherson Jr. was the first to arrive on scene and reported one vehicle off to the right side of the highway with heavy damage and multiple people ejected.
State police, along with local fire and EMS crews responded to mile marker 5 on I-93 south in Windham around 12:50 p.m. Friday, April 21, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Windham Fire Chief Thomas McPherson Jr. was the first to arrive on scene and reported one vehicle off to the right side of the highway with heavy damage and multiple people ejected. Officials responded there were two adult females and two adult males with serious to life-threatening injuries.
Due to the seriousness of injuries, trauma alerts were requested at Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Mass., and Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
Upon treatment at the scene, Salem Fire transported one female patient to Lawrence General with life-threatening injuries. Windham Medic-1 and Windham Medic-2 transported one female with life-threatening injuries and one male to the Elliot Hospital. Derry Medic transported one male to Elliot Hospital.
On Tuesday, a state police spokesman confirmed a 23-year-old Massachusetts woman transported to Lawrence General Hospital died of her injuries sustained in the crash. Her name was not released.
One lane of I-93 southbound remained closed for several hours while the scene was investigated and the vehicle was removed, state police said. Traffic in the area was backed up for several miles.
“It is unclear how the accident happened, and it appeared that the occupants were not wearing seatbelts,” McPherson said in a statement.