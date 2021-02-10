A Massachusetts woman was injured after losing control of her car on Interstate 93 and flipping it onto its roof Wednesday morning in Londonderry, state police said.
State police responded to Interstate 93 north in Londonderry around 9:45 a.m. for a reported single-car rollover. The driver was identified as Suzanne Atwood, 72, of Marblehead, Mass.
State police said in a news release that it appears Atwood lost control when her 2005 Volvo XC70 hit a guardrail while she attempted to change lanes on Interstate 93 north.
The Volvo rolled before coming to rest in the high-speed lane of I-93, according to state police.
Atwood was transported to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The high-speed lane and middle lane were shut down for approximately an hour while emergency personnel worked at the scene and a towing agency removed the Volvo, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at timothy.repucci@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8836.