NORTH CONWAY - A Milton, Mass. mom suffered a severe lower leg injury Sunday evening while hiking the North Moat Trail with her family.
Heather O’Donnell, 56, was hiking with her husband and two children about 6 p.m. when she was hurt more than a mile from the trailhead.
O'Donnell's husband called 911 and New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers, rescuers from North Conway Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service responded. She was carried on a litter to the trailhead.
Arriving about 8 p.m., she was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital for treatment, Fish and Game said.