LEICESTER, Mass. — A 46-year-old woman who tried to use a garden hose to put out a fire in her house is facing criminal charges.
Kelly O’Brien is charged with interfering with firefighters during a fire in her home in July.
Her lawyer, James McKenna, says police unnecessarily roughed up his client and left her bruised and banged up after the emotional experience.
McKenna said a 14-year veteran police officer also trumped up the charges against O’Brien by asking the court to charge her with interfering with a firefighter, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
O’Brien was at home with some of her children at about 5:30 p.m., July 26 when they smelled smoke and realized there was a fire in their house, said her lawyer.
A video from inside the house shows O’Brien hustling her children and several dogs outside to safety as she shouts that there’s a fire in the attic.
McKenna said O’Brien was desperately trying to get water on the fire before firefighters arrived. “She was clearly trying to put the fire out,” McKenna said. “What happened to her should never have happened.”
The first fire officials who arrived were not aboard firetrucks, and during some of their initial radio transmissions, one of the firefighters excitedly requested that police come to the house — “I’ve got one going back into the building ... I need a cruiser here immediately.”
In audio from the family’s video as the events unfolded, someone is heard saying, “I just need her taken care of ... arrest her for a felony” and O’Brien makes remarks about being arrested for putting out the fire. A short time later, she screams.
McKenna said it took just a few seconds for Detective Mathew Brady, who responded to the fire department’s request for a cruiser, to begin using “pain compliance” techniques on O’Brien.
O’Brien was arraigned Feb. 13 in Western Worcester District Court in East Brookfield and released on personal recognizance.
The case won’t be settled with a plea agreement, McKenna said. “I want a jury to hear it,” he said.