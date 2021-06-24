A 30-year-old Massachusetts woman died after the minivan she was driving collided with a dump truck Thursday morning in Pelham.
The crash took place just before 7:30 a.m. on Mammoth Road in the area of Angus Way, according to a news release.
Preliminary investigation shows the 2007 Toyota Sienna driven by the woman from Dracut, Mass., crossed over the double yellow line and struck the rear driver’s side tire of a Ford F650 driven by a 63-year-old man from Norwood, Mass.
The operator of the F650 was unable to avoid the Sienna as it crossed into his lane, according to the news release. The truck ended up flipping on its side. The man did not report any injuries.
The woman, who has not been identified, was flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass., where she succumbed to her injuries.
Four witnesses to the crash reported the operator of the Sienna was driving “all over the roadway” prior to the crash.
New Hampshire State Police Troop G responded and assisted on scene.