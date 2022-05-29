A 71-year-old Massachusetts woman fell approximately 20-feet and lost consciousness Sunday while hiking the White Dot Trail on Mount Monadnock, Fish and Game said.
The accident was reported around 12:10 p.m., according to a news release.
Sharon Milinsky of Newton suffered serious injuries to one side of her body and “lost consciousness for a significant amount of time as a result of the fall,” the release reads. A medical helicopter was called to assist.
Milinsky fell just above the intersection with the White Cross Trail.
A Fish and Game conservation officer, Mountain Patrol Rangers and Good Samaritans carried Milinsky, in a litter, a short distance to a landing zone just below the summit, according to the release.
A Boston MedFlight helicopter arrived at 2:06 p.m. and flew Milinsky to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
Shelburne Basin Trail rescue
A Virginia woman slipped on slick rocks on Sunday after hiking to a waterfall on the Shelburne Basin Trail in Shelburne when her dog she was walked pulled on the leash, according to Fish and Game.
Susan Carlton, 59, of Manakin-Sabot, injured her ankle. Her husband rendered aid but Carlton was unable to walk out. The husband hiked back to the trailhead to call for help, according to a news release.
"A local campground owner volunteered his UTV and assisted Gorham EMS and Conservation Officers in traveling the .8 miles up the trail to Carlton," the release reads. "They loaded Carlton, and drove back to the trailhead where she was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by ambulance for treatment and arrived at approximately 3:40 p.m."