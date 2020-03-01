RANDOLPH - A Massachusetts woman was injured when she lost control of a snowmobile on a steep slope, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Sunday.
Krysta Bertocchi, 22, of Malden, Mass., was riding near Crescent Ledge around 3 p.m. Saturday when her snowmobile slid sideways and rolled while ascending a steep section of trail, Fish and Game said in a release.
Bertocchi was traveling between 5-and-10 mph at the time of the crash, according to the release.
Bertocchi was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment, Fish and Game said.
The crash remained under investigation. Fish and Game said inexperience was likely a major contributing factor, the release said.