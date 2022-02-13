A Massachusetts woman was issued a summons for speeding after leaping off a snowmobile before it hit a trail groomer Sunday afternoon in Gorham, officials said.
Around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, conservation officers were notified by state police of a crash involving a snowmobile and trail groomer on Corridor 19 in Gorham.
A trail groomer driven by Stephen Sheridan, 63, of Gorham was grooming trails along a hilly section of Corridor 19 for a local snowmobile club when two snowmobiles came through the area, conservation officers said.
A snowmobile driven by Christine Lloyd, 41, of Auburn, Mass., was riding towards the groomer when she and a riding partner on a second snowmobile came over the top of a hill at a “high rate of speed,” Conservation Officer Levi Frye said in a statement.
Lloyd’s riding partner, who was riding in front, slowed his machine down enough to go around the side of the groomer safely and stop, Frye said.
“Lloyd came over the top of the hill and saw both the groomer and the other snowmobile stopped in the trail and tried to stop her machine prior to hitting the groomer.
“Lloyd was unable to do so, so she jumped off her machine prior to it striking the groomer,” Frye said in a statement.
Lloyd’s snowmobile hit the groomer’s snow blade. Both she and her riding partner, along with Sheridan, were uninjured.
Conservation officers said inattention and unreasonable speed for conditions were contributing factors in the crash.
Lloyd was issued a summons for unreasonable speed, officials said.
No further information was available Sunday night.