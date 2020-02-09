Conservation officers say a Massachusetts woman was medflighted with serious injuries after hitting a tree while snowmobile riding in Wentworth, one of several crashes involving snow machines reported over the weekend in New Hampshire.
On Sunday, conservation officers were called to the scene of a snowmobile crash on the Rocky Pond Loop Trail, just off Corridor 5 in Wentworth.
According to a New Hampshire Fish and Game release, a woman identified as Kelsey Mennella, 26, of Dracut, Mass., hit a tree while attempting to make a turn. Her passenger, identified as Alex Brustas, 27 also of Dracut Mass., was thrown from the snow machine and was not injured.
Mennella sustained serious injuries and was transported from the scene by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
The crash investigation remains ongoing, but at this time it appears that operator inexperience was the major contributing factor, officials said.
Also on Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., conservation officers were called to the scene of a snowmobile crash on Primary Trail 155 in Ellsworth.
According to a release, a man identified as Cory Hilton, 26, of Thornton, lost control of his snowmobile and was thrown. Hilton sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was transported by Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further evaluation and treatment.
The crash remains under investigation, but at this time alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor, officials said.
Several people were also injured in separate snowmobile crashes on New Hampshire trails Saturday.
Nicholas Hajjar of Norwood, Mass., was attempting to drive out of a ditch when he lost control and was thrown into a tree near Big Diamond Pond in Stewartstown, Fish and Game said in a release.
An ambulance took Hajjar to be transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, but the helicopter was unable to land due to the weather, Fish and Game said. Hajjar was taken by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock with severe but non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
An Ashland man was injured in another crash around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the Squam Lake Connector Trail in Ashland, Fish and Game said. Eric Shamberger, 48, struck a tree and was ejected from his snowmobile, according to the release. He was taken by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth with serious injuries, then flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for additional treatment, Fish and Game said.
A Connecticut man escaped injury in another crash around 11:15 a.m. Saturday on Trail 141 in Pittsburg, Fish and Game said.
Duane Johnson, 72, of Winsted, Conn., was headed south on the trail when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a southbound snowmobile, causing the other rider to be thrown off his vehicle, Fish and Game said.
Both riders were not injured and declined medical treatment, Fish and Game said.
Conservation officers issued a summons for unreasonable speed, Fish and Game said.
Fish and Game reminded snowmobilers to be safe and vigilant while out on the trails and be mindful of the existing conditions.