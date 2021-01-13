A Massachusetts woman suffered serious injuries in a single-car crash on Interstate 93 in Londonderry early Wednesday.
According to state police, troopers responded to Interstate 93 South near Exit 4 around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, where they found a heavily damaged 2006 Dodge Charger driven by Tracy Donahue, 48, of Methuen, Mass.
State police said they believe Donahue lost control of the vehicle, entered the median, and hit a bridge abutment. No other cars were involved, police said.
Donahue was transported to Parkland Medical Center in Derry before being medflighted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, police said
Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, state police said, though all aspects of the crash remain under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has pertinent information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at timothy.repucci@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8836.