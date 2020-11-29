Conservation officers rescued a Massachusetts woman Sunday after she slipped and fell on an icy patch along Lonesome Lake trail in Lincoln.
Around 3 p.m Sunday, conservation officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Lonesome Lake trail in Lincoln, according to a release.
Maura Varney, 53, of Tewksbury, Mass., was descending the trail when she slipped on ice and fell, resulting in a lower leg injury that left her unable to continue hiking on her own, officials said.
Volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and conservation officers responded to the trail to carry the injured hiker down to the trailhead. They were assisted by a few well-prepared Good Samaritan hikers that were on the trail as well, officials said.
Rescuers brought the injured hiker down safely, arriving at the trailhead at around 5:25 pm. Linwood Ambulance transported Varney to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for additional medical attention.
In a statement, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Off. Jonathan Demler asked anyone enjoying the outdoors the remainder of this fall to “plan ahead and make safe decisions.”
“Winter conditions exist on most hiking trails at this very moment and will not improve until well into next spring,” said Demler in a statement. “All hikers should be ready to contend with ice and snow regardless of the conditions at the base of the mountains.”
Visit http://www.hikesafe.com/ for more information.