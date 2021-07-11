Conservation officers and a rescue team helped a 71-year-old Massachusetts woman down Middle Sugarloaf Mountain in Bethlehem Saturday afternoon.
Lilian Rehder of Lexington suffered a lower leg injury after slipping on a wet trail and overextended her leg, according to a news release.
Passing hikers stopped to help, but determined a carry out would be required. Rescuers reached Rehder around 3:45 p.m. Conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue team carried Rehder 1.3 miles to the trailhead on Zealand Road.
The group arrived at 5:25 p.m. where a family member took Rehder from the trailhead to get further treatment.
Rehder had the proper equipment and has completed the hike on other occasions without injury, according to the release. She also had purchased a Hike Safe card.
For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, go to hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.