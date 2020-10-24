Rescuers carried a Massachusetts woman down from Mount Monadnock in Dublin Friday evening, after she slipped and hurt her leg.
Solo hiker Sonya McKnight of Belmont, Mass., had summitted Mount Monadnock and was was hiking down the Pumpelly trail around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
On her way down, she slipped and hurt her leg. McKnight could not walk on her own, so she called 911.
Monadnock State Park staff, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, state Conservation Officers and other hikers helped carry McKnight to the trailhead.
The rescue took several hours, according to the state Fish and Game Department. McKnight was off the trail just after 11 p.m. Friday. A friend took her to the hospital.
The state Fish and Game department reminds hikers to hike carefully as the weather gets colder. Many trails are covered in leaves and are treacherous, and the state Fish and Game department advises hikers plan for wintry weather at higher altitudes.