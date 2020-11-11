A hiker was rescued late Tuesday after getting lost on the Ice Gulch Trail in Randolph.
According to a news release from the state Fish and Game Department, Heidi Johnson, 38, of Marlborough, Mass. called 911 just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, as it was getting dark and she did not feel safe hiking down the steep, icy trail.
Cell phone coverage was too spotty for dispatchers to talk her back to the trail, and Johnson’s phone battery was almost dead. But dispatchers were able to use Johnson’s phone to locate her on the trail.
Conservation Officers started hiking toward Johnson around 6:30 p.m., and found Johnson around 8 p.m. An officer helped Johnson down the treacherous trail.
Johnson and the officers were back to their cars just before 11 p.m.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department warns that trails at higher elevations and in shady ravines like the Ice Gulch are icy, though the weather has been warm for the past few days.