A woman from Massachusetts suffered life-threatening injuries after her car rolled over on Interstate 293 in Hooksett Saturday afternoon, state police said.
A passenger in the vehicle was also seriously injured.
According to state police, witnesses reported seeing a brown 2003 Subaru Forester heading south in the left lane of Interstate 293 in Hooksett when it began drifting toward the center median, before the driver overcorrected to the right.
The Subaru rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof in the wood line off the right side of the highway, police said.
Several bystanders, including an off-duty New Hampshire state trooper and an off-duty Amherst firefighter, attempted to render aid to the driver, identified as Melissa Boualaphanh, 25, of Lowell, Mass. and her passenger, Jared Phoev, 38, also of Lowell, Mass. Both were trapped in the vehicle, state police said.
Emergency crews were able to remove Boualaphanh and Phoev from the car. Boualaphanh was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with life-threatening injuries, while Phoev was taken to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester with serious injuries, before being transported to a Boston-area hospital for additional treatment.
The right travel lane was shut down for approximately 2½ hours while state troopers from Troops B and D investigated the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Winslow at 223-4203 or at Jacob.A.Winslow@dos.nh.gov.